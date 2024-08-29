Marcel Teunissen Purchases 1,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.36. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$34.66 and a 1 year high of C$47.99.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

