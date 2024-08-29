Mark Radcliffe Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,700,000 ($3,560,596.07).

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

VIC opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £325.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

