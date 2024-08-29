Martin Alciaturi Sells 100,000 Shares of Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX) Stock

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX – Get Free Report) insider Martin Alciaturi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,824.32).

Sierra Rutile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Sierra Rutile

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in Asia, Europe, the United States, Africa, and the Middle East. It produces, refines, and sells rutile, ilmenite, zircon, and other concentrates. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone.

