Mary Pat Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Pat Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.38 and its 200 day moving average is $310.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

