Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Masimo Trading Down 0.1 %

Masimo stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $1,748,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

