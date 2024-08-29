Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.3%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $471.54 and last traded at $470.27. Approximately 403,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,450,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.70. The stock has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

