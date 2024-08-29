MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.4 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.36-0.87 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at $64,238,232.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 296,502 shares of company stock worth $5,948,360. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

