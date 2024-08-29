MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.02 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.04 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.86 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,073,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,231,624.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

