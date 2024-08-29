MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.36-0.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 98,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,047,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,026,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.