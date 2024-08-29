Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.