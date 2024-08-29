Matthew Lamont Manson Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.22.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

