Matthew Lamont Manson Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.
Radisson Mining Resources Price Performance
Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.22.
About Radisson Mining Resources
