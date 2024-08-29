Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.13% of Matthews International worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

