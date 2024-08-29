Max Royde Acquires 8,000 Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,769.88).

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TIG opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £338.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,934.29 and a beta of 0.66. Team Internet Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.34 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.47.

Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Featured Articles

