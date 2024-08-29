McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

