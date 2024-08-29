MCIA Inc Buys 357 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.