MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Financial Contrast

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MediWound $20.14 million 8.84 -$6.72 million ($1.38) -13.89

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.8% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jinhua Marine Biological and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.28%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A MediWound -64.24% -21.67% -10.23%

Summary

MediWound beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

