Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as high as C$12.47. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 4,532 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3888889 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

