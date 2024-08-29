Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 22,050 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

