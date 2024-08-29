Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $727.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.