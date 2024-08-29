Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $437,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Voyager Global Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $521.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,477 shares of company stock worth $220,437,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

