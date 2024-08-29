Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MEI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -16.05%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

