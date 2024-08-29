Mfn Partners, Lp Sells 795,894 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Stock

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,978,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,325,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QXO opened at $14.05 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,247,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

