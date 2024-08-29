Micah R. Conrad Sells 2,500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

