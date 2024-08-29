Michael H. Price Sells 5,000 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $738.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.