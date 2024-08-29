Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 1,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$12,500.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

SES stock opened at C$12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8005409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SES. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

