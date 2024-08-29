Michele Vion Sells 5,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Vion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $855.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 103,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

