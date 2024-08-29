MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Financial Comparison

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroAlgo and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

MicroAlgo has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MicroAlgo and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -125.31% -48.30% -37.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.03 -$37.87 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $2.84 million 2.28 -$4.66 million ($1.14) -1.76

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroAlgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

