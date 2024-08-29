MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 17.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) fell 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 51,567,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 19,086,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 17.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

