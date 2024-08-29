Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.12.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

