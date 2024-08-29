Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 50,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $3,699,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $6,245,404. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $410.60 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

