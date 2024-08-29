Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $786.25

Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.25 ($10.37) and traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.42). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.38), with a volume of 223,759 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 776.90.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.