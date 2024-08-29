MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.