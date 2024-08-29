MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
