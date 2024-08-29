Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 544 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

