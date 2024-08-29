Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 55 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $243,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

