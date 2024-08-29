Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 68.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.1 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

