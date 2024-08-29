Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

