Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $480,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 203,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

