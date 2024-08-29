Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $805,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Medpace were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $397,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,028.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $885,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $381.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.67.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

