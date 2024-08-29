Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 201 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $31,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 7,343.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.