Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.