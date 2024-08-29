Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,175. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

