Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 488 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.