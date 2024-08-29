Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $298,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.