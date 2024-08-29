Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $298,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

