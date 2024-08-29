MillerKnoll, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

