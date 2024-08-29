MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.85.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
