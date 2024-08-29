Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Mint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

