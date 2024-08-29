Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 2,931,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,367,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

