Mitchell Services Limited (MSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Mitchell Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39.
About Mitchell Services
