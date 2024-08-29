Mitchell Services Limited (MSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39.

Get Mitchell Services alerts:

About Mitchell Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.