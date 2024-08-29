Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 49,897,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 17,753,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

