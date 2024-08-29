Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 34,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 167,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.71% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

